Ever since concluding her Lifetimes Tour in November, Katy Perry has been living her best life. On Feb. 10, the singer shared an Instagram slideshow filled with snapshots of what she’s been up to lately, including some sweet candids with her new boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Let love be the revolution,” she captioned her post.

While the slideshow includes date-night photos and a rare video with her 5-year-old daughter, Daisy, it’s also filled with tons of new looks. In true Perry fashion, she cosigned a “cheugy” fashion trend that’s having a major resurgence, but found a way to make it look like haute couture.

Katy’s Major Peplum

Taking pictures before a night out, Perry proved that you don’t have to save statement looks for the red carpet. She put a high-fashion spin on the “cheugy” peplum trend by donning a sculptural bright red top from Prabal Gurung.

The garment featured a fitted bustier with a curved strapless neckline and pointed breastplates, leading to an exaggerated peplum hem. She paired it with a matching sleek pencil skirt from the designer.

Instagram / Katy Perry

Perry opted to skip out on accessories, letting her ensemble speak for itself. Instead, she completed her look with a pair of red Prada pointed-toe pumps with the house’s iconic triangle logo, even sharing a close-up of her dreamy shoes.

Katy’s Glam Corpcore Look

Perry also showed a getting-ready photo from when she attended the Global Soft Power Summit in Switzerland with Trudeau, putting a glamorous twist on the corpcore aesthetic. She wore a grayish-tan skirt suit from Jacquemus, featuring a wool cardigan with tailored sleeves and a slightly cropped hem, and a matching pencil skirt with elegant pinstripes in the back.

Instagram / Katy Perry

This time, she added minimal accessories, choosing silver square earrings as her bling and carrying an elegant brown leather top-handle bag. She completed her look with black pointed-toe pumps with bow details, adding a coquettish twist to her ensemble.