Katy Perry turned heads in her latest cleavage-baring look. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the “Woman’s World” singer attended the annual Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles — a star-studded event that aims to provide resources to children living in poverty.

Celebs like Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie, and Charlize Theron stopped by the gala in their finest attire, but Perry’s daring, yet elegant silk ‘fit was a cut above the rest.

A Vision In Versace

Posing on the green carpet at the event, the “Firework” hitmaker stunned in a floor-length off-white silk Versace dress, designed with a metallic cowl slip neckline that put her cleavage on display.

Katy Perry at the Baby2Baby Gala. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Perry accessorized the gown with diamond earrings and a dazzling diamond ring by Hearts on Fire, which perfectly complemented her dress’ plunging silver neckline.

Perry’s Cleavage-Baring Looks

This isn’t the first time the singer has drawn attention to her cleavage in recent months. To promote her latest studio album 143, Perry posted an Instagram video of herself posing with a vinyl. In the clip, she wore a pair of low-waist denim jeans and a butterfly bra top that left little to the imagination.

Katy Perry on Instagram. Instagram/@katyperry

In September, the “Roar” songstress showed off yet another cleavage-focused ‘fit in an Instagram carousel that featured highlights from a trip to New York City with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their daughter, Daisy Dove.

In one IG snap, Perry posed in a white cami top designed with ripped patterns all over her nipples and torso. She paired the top with a matching mini skirt, a pair of black shades, and crocodile-print boots.