Katy Perry Embraced The Naked Shoe & Mermaidcore Trends In 1 Look

Katy Perry is not just in her 143 era — she might be in her best style era to date. While promoting her new album around the world for the past few months, the singer has been serving nonstop looks that are both eye-popping and classically Katy.

From stepping out in a luxe fur coat with nothing underneath to serving three naked looks at the 2024 Video Music Awards, and even wearing her own lyrics from her single “Woman’s World” on a dramatic gown, Perry has given her fans many things to look at and listen to. She did so again at a media call for the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne, Australia, on Sept. 28. The singer is gearing up to headline the pre-game entertainment, so she showed up in yet another striking ensemble.

Katy’s Shimmery Crop Top

Perry’s press conference outfit was relatively demure for the 143 era, but it still featured some eye-catching choices. She donned a shimmery sleeveless crop top with iridescent pink and purple sequins, forming a slight ombré pattern and adding mermaid-esque flair. While her top was business in the front, it was whimsical in the back, featuring swirl-shaped tendrils and a short cape that trailed behind her.

Dylan Burns/AFL Photos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

She paired the top with a matching maxi skirt, which was then wrapped in an equally glittery sheer fabric covered in small seafoam green flowers for the ultimate mermaid vibes.

Sam Tabone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Katy’s Naked Shoes

Perry chose perhaps the most uncomfortable footwear for strutting across a grassy football field, but one that embraces the naked shoe trend that’s beloved by celebs like Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. She wore a pair of barely-there stiletto heels from Paris, Texas, made of metallic silver leather and just one PVC strap across her toes, making for the ultimate naked shoe.

Dylan Burns/AFL Photos/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Given that her open-toe shoes and mermaid-like ensemble easily steal the show, Perry kept her accessories simple, completing her look with just a pair of silver bobble earrings.