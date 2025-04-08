Katy Perry may have released a studio album called Prism in 2013, but over a decade later, she’s all about a different reflective style: mirrors, sartorially speaking.

On Saturday, April 5, the “Roar” singer headed to Santa Monica, California, to perform at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony. Though Perry typically reserves her boldest looks for the stage, a strategy she’s been employing since her cupcake bra costume days, the songstress brought her fashion A-game well before the event officially kicked off. Behold, her head-turning, shimmery dress on the red carpet.

Katy’s Cleavage-Baring Knockout

Perry brought the red carpet to life with a gown that glistened with every step. She wore a hooded ensemble, an avant-garde choice of fashion’s most daring, with an Old Hollywood twist. Instead of wearing it like a regular, triangular hood that flares into the shoulders, she wore it like a retro scarf, wrapped tightly around her neck.

The same neck twist detail slithered down the rest of her dress, forming the curving torso and its massive cutout. The rest of the bodice was connected to the floor-length skirt. The dress (except for the sheer mesh that held the top together) was embroidered in metallic silver beads that gave off a reflective sheen. If the gown weren’t so risqué, it could almost double as chic armor and give Joan of Arc a run for her money.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For added drama, she slicked her hair and coiled her bangs in little curls à la Betty Boop.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her Second Sparkly Look

The “Teenage Dream” diva changed into her second look to take the stage. Similar to her first ensemble, she sparkled like the stars. She wore a sculptural black minidress with an intergalactic vibe. It featured an exaggerated curved back, plunging neckline, and a peplum waist, a cheugy style on its way to a full-blown revival.

For a final wardrobe touch, Perry slipped into mesh pumps, aka “naked shoes,” that flaunted her entire feet.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even her hairstyle was switched up: On stage, she rocked a bun with an intricate ribbon detail, similar to those atop professionally gift-wrapped gifts.

She’s always over-the-top, and it works.