Katy Perry Wore A Skintight LBD Full Of Daring Cutouts

Get ready, KatyCats: Katy Perry’s long-awaited seventh studio album, 143, arrives in just a few weeks on Sept. 20. And while that may seem like a lifetime (pun intended), don’t worry, because the pop star is releasing new music to tide over fans in the meantime.

The 39-year-old announced “I’m His, He’s Mine,” an upcoming collab with rapper and singer Doechii, on Sept. 10 via Instagram with a sultry snap of the duo. In the photo, the “Teenage Dream” songstress wears a sexy LBD with the most cutouts you’ve ever seen, because if there’s one thing Katy Perry is gonna do, it’s turn heads with a daring outfit.

Katy’s Cutout LBD

Though Katy Perry has always been one to take a fashion risk, her style during the 143 era has been next level. From micro bras and heart-shaped breast plates to whale tails and 3D tattoos, the superstar has been pulling out all the sartorial stops lately. Her latest outfit is no exception — in fact, it might even seem tame compared to some of her other most recent looks.

To promote her next single, Perry posed alongside Doechii in a skintight maxi dress that featured a bodycon silhouette and a sleek off-the-shoulder design. The garment was no ordinary cocktail dress, though, because the LBD also featured a slew of cutouts down the side, spanning from Perry’s ribs to her legs.

If you count up the cutouts, there are 12 spots where Perry’s skin peeks through, though it’s possible there are even more holes below the knee that weren’t captured on camera. To most people, a dress that’s practically half-ripped would seem rather scandalous, but by Katy Perry’s standards, it’s actually quite mild.

To complete the look, Perry elegantly styled her long black tresses to the side — contrasting the edgy nature of the dress — and sported a pair of simple black stilettos. For her part, Doechii, who’s real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, wore a black sheer ensemble with rhinestone detailing around the neckline, embellished heels, and silver jewelry.

In the photo, Perry sits on the ground in front of Doechii, who sits opposite the singer. The duet partners support their upper bodies as they lay on their sides, and wrap their arms around one another.

She Loves A Cutout

It seems like cutouts may be stylish theme of the 143 era, as the exclusive Urban Outfitters vinyl features a snap of Perry posing in a sheer mock neck dress with a massive stomach cutout and star-shaped pasties.

“I’m His, He’s Mine” will serve as the third single from Perry’s upcoming LP. The track and the accompanying music video drop on Sept. 13, one week before the album’s release.