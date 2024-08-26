Katy Perry is officially in a new sartorial era. After the American Idol judge released “Roar” in 2013, she quickly became associated with all things tiger-related. She sang about its growl, wore a jacket with the feline’s imprint on the single cover art, and even straddled a giant tiger robot when she headlined the Super Bowl in 2015.

With her upcoming sixth studio album, 143, the pop superstar made a style pivot and shed her old fur. Instead of harkening to the majestic feline, she slithered down a different path to a destination much more en vogue: snakes. Lots and lots of snakes.

Katy’s Barely There Number

On Saturday, Aug. 24, Perry went the maximalist route in snakeskin (and spice) extravaganza. In lieu of a top, she wore nothing but a buckled bra. The leather piece even featured a slit mid-bust for a cleavage-baring cut-out.

She upped the spice ante with a pleated mini so tiny it could’ve been an oversized belt. The back was especially lite in fabric for a booty-baring effect. A fan of controversial Y2K trends, the “Woman’s World” songstress harkened to the decade once again with her skirt’s uber-low-rise waistline and built-in whale tail. She’s been loving flaunting her thong (and butt cleavage) in recent months, so this look was totally on brand.

Perry completed her serpentine number with leather opera gloves in the same print, with undone buckle details.

To balance out the rest of her look, she wore all-black accessories including knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, and sunglasses.

More Snakeskin, Right This Way

This wasn’t the only snakeskin look Perry rocked in one weekend. To promote her vinyl album options, the singer paired a slitted gray off-the-should item with knee-high boots in a similar python pattern.

Is She Entering Her Reputation Era?!

She’s far from the first pop star to channel the serpent. Taylor Swift, her former nemesis, infamously has an album inspired by the crawling critters: Reputation. In fact, her Eras Tour costume for that segment features sparkly red snakes affixed on her bodysuit, with even more serpentine imagery throughout the segment.

With Perry’s new affinity for the crawlers, perhaps she, too, is in her Reputation era. Time will tell.