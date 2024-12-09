As soon as the -ber months roll in (especially after Thanksgiving), A-listers switch their revealing wardrobes for, well, sparklier iterations. The likes of Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Dakota Johnson, all daring dressers to the core, have been making debuts in yassified numbers with spicy twists. The latest celeb to follow suit? Katy Perry.

The “Roar” songstress attended Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024 on Sunday, Dec. 8, in London, where she was slated to perform. On the (orange) carpet, Perry embraced the event’s holiday motif. She wore a bedazzled number that featured all sorts of naked details — including toe-flaunting footwear (but more on that later).

Katy’s Sparkly Naked Dress

Perry rolled up to the fête in England looking as glittery and stringy as tinsel. She wore a sleeveless floor-length gown awash in silver sequins for a glitzy strut down the carpet.

Ever the risqué dresser, she didn’t abandon her barely there sensibilities either. Though her décolletage was covered, the gown dipped down her waist on each side of her torso, giving it the illusion of cutouts. To keep from flaunting too much skin, the top was held together by a ladder of strings, each with a single strand of ankle-length fringe.

Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images

The gown featured an asymmetrical skirt with a side slit so high, it nearly hiked up her buttock. Similarly, the skirt’s opening also featured the illusion of a lace-up detail.

Simon Ackerman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Controversial Accessory

Perry’s dress wasn’t the only naked item in the look; going hard on the barely there motif, she slipped into a pair of pointed-toe PVC pumps that fully exposed her toes. The shoe style, aptly given the “naked shoe” moniker, has been a Hollywood go-to despite its controversial reputation. Fashion mavericks like Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Jennifer Lawrence rocked the style so well.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

She Loves A Lace-Up Moment

The stringy, skin-baring lace-up style is hardly new to the “Firework” hitmaker. In fact, it’s one of her favorite styles of late, up there with Y2K-inspired whale tails and chrome breastplates that look like works of art.

Last April, she rocked a shimmery mesh LBD to the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Apart from the look being completely see-through, with everyone able to see her bra and thong, both sides were also completely open save for red bows lining the number.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A month prior, she donned a cherry red look that featured the corset-style opening in a different local: down her back. The resulting look included a lace-up corset top and matching skirt, both of which were completely open thanks to the corsetry style fastening. What does an open back skirt look like, you say? One that features butt cleavage, that’s what.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Katy Perry is the undeniable queen of naked dressing.