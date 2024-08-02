No one seemed to be having a better time at the 2024 Paris Olympics than Kendall Jenner. The supermodel arrived on Thursday, Aug. 1 to watch the USA Women’s Gymnastics Team bring home another gold medal.

As the daughter of a former Olympic gold medalist, she was a natural team player in a fully decked out Team USA outfit. And while being the all-American fashion it girl that the Games needed, she still managed to stay true to her own personal style.

Kendall’s All-American Attire

Jenner showed up to see Simone Biles and co. wearing the official Team USA Flag bearer jacket and closing ceremony cap designed by Ralph Lauren. Lauren is the official outfitter for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, so it was only fitting that the supermodel would also rock the same gear.

The 818 founder paired her Ralph Lauren look with a pair of straight-leg denim, a simple white T-shirt, and a black leather belt. As if her look wasn’t “quiet luxury” enough, she managed to take it one step further with her minimalist shoe of choice: a pair of plain black loafers from The Row.

She has shown time and again that she loves wearing the brand that is almost synonymous with the concept of “quiet luxury,” and her time at the Olympics was no exception.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Under $100 Accessory

Jenner accessorized her minimalist Olympics look with sunglasses, a black shoulder bag from Saint Laurent, and a pair of dainty gold earrings from Méga Jewelry (that retail for only $98!!!). The earrings are from her stylist Dani Michelle’s brand, so of course she supported another woman while she was at it.

The Kardashians star looked so cute and happy to be there as she cheered on Team USA’s Biles and Suni Lee. Jenner posted three stories to her Instagram showing the women’s performances and subsequent gold medal celebration.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

All in all, Jenner has proved that she’s the ultimate team player.

As part of its Team USA x Bustle 2024 Media Partnership, BDG is amplifying the stories of Team USA athletes, and aiding in the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's mission of empowering America’s elite athletes through physical and mental health resources, funding, high performance support, training facilities, education and career coaching, and more. The USOPC is privately funded by the American public and Team USA sponsors. Learn more at TeamUSA.com and USOPC.org.