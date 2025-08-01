Kendall Jenner's Alo Yoga Bra & Bike Shorts Set Is Only $156

We’re living in the golden age of athleisure. It’s totally acceptable to leave the house in your workout gear — with zero plans of working out — in unrestrictive leggings and sports bras, free from the constraints of rigid jeans.

Plenty of celebs are on the workout clothes wave, too. Notable fashionable icons, including Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber, have worn sets that are cute, comfy, and even affordable. Kendall Jenner consistently rocks sporty styles, and her latest gym ‘fit was under $200.

Kendall’s Alo Yoga Set

Alo Yoga is a go-to brand for Pilates princesses, making frequent appearances on Jenner (and sister Kylie’s) feeds. Most recently, Jenner shared an Instagram post on July 31 wearing a sleek black and white set from the label.

The model wore the Airbrush Double Up Bra ($68) on top, and a matching pair of 5" Airbrush Double Up Shorts ($88). White lining peaked out from under the black set for a contrasting, layered look.

Jenner accessorized her set with a pair of black sneakers, crew socks, simple black shades, and a cherry red claw clip.

Shop Kendall’s Look

More Of Kendall’s Alo Faves

It’s far from the first time Jenner rocked one of the brand’s bra and bike shorts sets. On April 22, Alo posted a series of pics of Jenner in a navy blue ‘fit. Here, she paired the Airlift Intrigue Bra ($68) with the 5" Airlift Energy Short ($88).

Last July, she ventured away from the typical bra/shorts combo with a strappy, baby blue one-piece. She wore the Alosoft Suns Out Onesie ($128), paired with white sneakers, sunnies, and every gym girl’s favorite accessory: a smoothie.