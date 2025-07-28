Kendall Jenner's Bike Shorts Channeled Princess Di's Iconic Style

The KarJenner clan might be the closest we have to American royalty. From momager and matriarch Kris Jenner, to globe-trotting legal advocate Kim Kardashian, to beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, the family has ruled the cultural conversation with an iron fist since the very first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While being part of the quasi-royal court sounds stressful, Kendall Jenner doesn’t show it. As the sportiest of her siblings, the model can often be found letting off steam by riding horses or hiking, looking both zen and stylish. Her recent athleisure look seemed to have a particularly regal source of inspiration, using the go-to outfit equation of the iconic Princess Diana.

Kendall’s Bike Shorts

Jenner is known for her laid-back style compared to her family’s more extravagant taste. Posing in front of a stretch of rocky mountains in a July 25 Instagram post, Jenner recreated Diana’s tried-and true outfit combo: fitted biker shorts, and an oversized sweatshirt.

The model wore a pair of black athletic shorts from activewear brand Adenola (available for $58). On top, she went for a contrasting, cozy vibe, wearing a boxy, light gray, waffle knit zip-up (currently sold out).

Under her sweatshirt, Jenner wore a lightweight, white v-neck tank from the brand (also sold out). She coupled the look with a sporty ponytail, and a pair of simple black shades.

Royal Inspiration

Jenner’s ‘fit was reminiscent of the late, great fashion icon, Princess Diana. She was known for rocking the casual combo of a sweater and bike shorts regularly following her release from the strict dress codes of the British royal family.

In a 1994 photo, Diana wore a pastel version of what became her well-recognized ‘fit, in a baby blue crew neck sweatshirt, salmon bike shorts, and bright white sneakers with Gen Z-approved crew socks.

Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Ahead of her time, as always.