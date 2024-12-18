Hailey Bieber Channeled Princess Diana In Teeny Tiny Biker Shorts

To say Hailey Bieber had an eventful year would be an understatement. Not only did the 28-year-old grace the cover of W magazine, model in numerous fashion campaigns, and spark a slew of beauty trends (hello, “glazed latte nails!”), but she also welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber.

Needless to say, the new mom deserves some time to rest this holiday season. But even when she’s off-duty she can’t help but serve looks, as proven by her most recent outing.

Hailey’s Ode To Princess Diana

Regardless of what trends may come and go, the legacy of a fashion icon lives on forever. After all, there’s a reason why celebs still pay homage to the likes of Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, and Madonna on the red carpet, and it’s not just because their looks are the easiest to recreate.

There is one fashion icon in particular who has greatly impacted the way we dress in recent years, and that’s Princess Diana. Every fall, like clockwork, Pinterest users rediscover old pap photos of the royal looking effortlessly chic while running errands, and spend the rest of the season in their own version of the look. That’s the power of Princess Di.

On Dec. 13, Hailey Bieber became the latest fashion icon-in-training to adopt the look. While out and about in Los Angeles, the Rhode Beauty founder paid tribute to the Princess of Wales in an oversized leather jacket layered atop a black undershirt. It was the black biker shorts she wore as bottoms that inspired the comparison to Princess Diana.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The teeny tiny gym shorts, from Alo, just barely surpassed the length of the coat, which hit right at Bieber’s upper thigh. Staying true to Princess Di’s styling formula, she also sported a pair of black sunglasses, white sneakers, and white socks that bunched by the ankle.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The model modernized the famous ‘fit with a black Fila baseball cap and a black handbag. She also snuggled an orange Stanley cup for a pop of color.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Perhaps one day Hailey Bieber will be inducted into the (unofficial) hall of fashion icons alongside Princess Diana.