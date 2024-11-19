Never have I ever wanted to build my blazer collection more than I do now. Nearly all the fashion girls — Zendaya, Beyoncé, and Elsa Hosk, among other icons — took the formerly stiff boardroom staple and turned it into a hot commodity with one simple NSFW styling hack.

Instead of wearing it over something (anything), style stars forwent all forms of clothing underneath, whether as a suit set or tuxedo dress. The seeming style consensus is wearing the blazer as a plunging top, sans bra. And the latest star to give the look her stamp of approval? Kendall Jenner.

The supermodel has been working as FWRD’s creative director for several years now, often curating lists of products per season. Last Friday, Nov. 15, the company held an event at The Grove in Los Angeles, so naturally, Jenner made a stylish appearance... in the plunging blazer look.

Kendall’s Braless Suiting

The 818 Tequila founder rolled up to the event in a crocodile leather blazer crafted in a deep dark chocolate hue. Since she wore it as a top, it featured a dangerously low plunge — a spicy styling technique the item’s designer, Tom Ford, would approve of. Ford is known as one of the most risqué designers in fashion history who launched highly controversial naked looks (and campaigns) way ahead of their time. (ICYWYW, the piece comes with a hefty price tag: $4,000, discounted from $6,590.)

Embodying the boss look, she turned it into a makeshift suiting ensemble and paired it with inky tailored trousers ($1,850) from Alexander McQueen.

Backgrid

A Coordinated Slay

Jenner’s looks are always polished, and she kept this one coordinated by matching her accessories to her blazer. She wore pointed-toe pumps from The Row and carried a bag in a similar chocolatey hue.

BFA

In true minimalist form, she skipped jewelry save for some ’80s-style studs.

BFA

More Plunging Blazer Inspo Incoming

The new cleavage-baring trend can be worn in several ways. Beyoncé, for example, has a particular affinity for the blazer minidress, rocking classic pinstripe fabrics and bedazzled versions.

Cyrus, meanwhile, rocked the trend in a sleek black pantsuit.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

Consider me influenced.