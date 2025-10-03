Every fashion month, the style cadre eagerly awaits the shows the Supers will walk. Sadly, their runway appearances seem to grow rarer with each passing season. Bella Hadid has typically only walked for Saint Laurent over the past couple of years, while Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted in front rows watching the shows more often than appearing in them. Another rare sighting on the runway is Kendall Jenner, who only graces a show or two each season, if that. But she’s made an exception for the Spring/Summer 2026 season.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the 818 Tequila founder blessed fashion fans with several turns on the runway. After walking the Khaite show during New York Fashion Week, she flew to Paris for Le Défilé 2025: A Celebration of Women’s Empowerment, the annual star-studded L'Oréal show. Days later, she was spotted at Schiaparelli, wearing one of her nakedest catwalk looks to date.

Kendall’s Sheer Dress

Fashion magic ensues whenever Jenner and Schiaparelli work together. Seemingly every time the model graces the runway, the moment goes viral. Who can forget the red dress she wore in 2023, which was blanketed in painted faux fingernails? Apart from her jaw-dropping outfits, she also generates buzz whenever her little sis, Kylie, cheers her on from the front row. It’s a sweet sisterly display. On Thursday, Oct. 2, Jenner went viral for both her dress and Kylie’s reaction.

Schiaparelli

Jenner wore the finale look designed by Daniel Roseberry. The silhouette was simple. A sleek slip dress, it evoked the minimalist style sensibility Jenner is known for. Crafted in black, it was also utterly diaphanous and put her bare breasts and her thong on display. The only form of coverage — and this is where it gets Schiaparelli-coded — was via a pattern of oval-shaped tufts of hair. (Though it was made out of pony hair, it looked like actual human hair. The straps, especially, were trompe l’oeil.)

She completed the look with matching opera gloves, heeled sandals, white earrings, and a sleek updo.

From No-Bras To Just Bras

Like the supermodel she is, Jenner simultaneously starred in a campaign for a different brand: Calzedonia. Modeling the romantic lace tights ($37), she paired them with nothing but a brassiere and a butt-baring thong worn over her hosiery.

Calzedonia

Thankfully, PFW isn’t over yet, and one can only hope that she ends up on another runway. At Chloé, perhaps? She’s a newly minted ambassador, after all. Keep your eyes peeled.