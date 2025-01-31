Some of the best fragrances are meant to be subtle. Such is the case with Tory Burch’s Sublime and its delicate blend of notes, where leather accents and soft roses come together for a delectable concoction. But while the scent itself is alluring yet understated, the accompanying campaign is bold in the best ways.

For one, it stars supermodel extraordinaire Kendall Jenner. It also features a hyper-sized perfume bottle nearly as big as its costar’s torso. There’s nothing subtle about that. But the most daring part of the promo materials? The risqué exposed-bra trend Jenner rocked, of course.

Kendall’s See-Through Top Matched Her Perfume

While basically all of her sisters have crafted their own signature fragrances through their brands, Jenner has been the face of Tory Burch’s scent since August. In fact, she starred in a similarly bra-forward shoot, clutching the same gargantuan sculptural glassware. The key difference between the August drop and the Jan. 29 one, however, is that this time, she’s promoting a Valentine’s Day special: fragrance gift sets.

Minimalist to the core, Jenner wore a 3/4-sleeved white shirt so gauzy, it was practically see-through and fully flaunted her gray brassiere underneath. She kept the look casual and paired it with high-waisted jeans in a regular wash. She accessorized with sculptural hoop earrings, which matched the metallic sheen of the bottle’s cap.

A V-Day-Coded ’Fit

For another layout, she slipped into another ensemble that leaned into the more obvious tenets of the holiday of love: reds and pinks. The 818 Tequila founder wore a red tube top and paired it with a two-toned skirt. The waistband was fuchsia while the rest of the fitted midi was black. Stacked together, the look channeled one of 2010’s biggest trends: color blocking.

Answering the question “What is love?”, Jenner waxed poetic about the emotion, aptly ending her soliloquy with “Love is sublime.” While the fragrance was evidently the star of the show, her outfits didn’t go unnoticed — even if she kept it simple.

Shop The Gift Sets

If you want to shop the Jenner-approved scent, it comes in two new Valentine’s Day bundles. The Large Gift Set ($165) includes a full-size bottle, 10mL travel spray, and 7.5mL mini, while the Small Gift Set ($45) includes a 30mL bottle and the 10mL travel spray. For reference, the OG full-size bottle alone is $155, so in both girl math and real-world math, the sets are a steal.