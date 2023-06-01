Kendall Jenner has supplied fans with another ‘fit from her French excursion and, believe it or not, it’s one of her sauciest ensembles yet.

Just last weekend, the reality star took her spicy summer dressing to a coastal town in France, wearing a slinky bikini and a see-through cover-up. But the risqué looks she donned during her trip didn’t end there. On Wednesday, the 818 Tequila founder took to Instagram Stories to share some pics she took while hanging out on a yacht — and the look was a *major* fashion moment.

In the snaps, Jenner wore a black bodycon dress by David Koma, but it was definitely not your ordinary LBD. One, it had a dangerously micro-mini hemline. And two, the opaque black fabric only wrapped Jenner from her upper thighs to just under Jenner’s breasts, framing them with a “w” shape beneath. The top was made out of completely translucent skin-tone material, giving the illusion of a totally bare chest. Bare, that is, except for two fist-sized red flowers that primarily served as nipple pasties.

Styled by Jenner’s go-to stylist, Dani Michelle, the reality star’s bold look was merchandised with a red scarf wrapped chicly around her neck, the ends hanging loose behind her. (So French!) Further cementing the look as a work of art, she slipped into Bottega Veneta slingbacks with a sculptural heel.

Instagram/KendallJenner

Instagram/KendallJenner

Even in the middle of the ocean, Jenner slays.