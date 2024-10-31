Despite Kendall Jenner’s many hats, she’s always a supermodel first. Take her look on Halloween as an example. While nearly everyone else (including her sisters) was debuting their All Hallows’ Eve costumes on Instagram, flaunting their best takes on spooky season dressing, Jenner was up to something entirely different: a high-fashion campaign.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the 818 Tequila founder shared her new Gucci campaign. The model has been an ambassador of the brand since 2023. Her initial campaign for the brand even broke the internet when she posed alongside then-boyfriend Bad Bunny. Though she was solo in the materials this year, she was surrounded by some of the label’s most coveted items.

Kendall’s Dazzling Ensemble

Jenner has an eye for it accessories. After all, she’s propelled quite a few to the status herself. It only makes sense then that her latest campaign would embrace multiple must-have styles.

Photographed by Anthony Seklaoui, Jenner wore an ensemble perfect for the holidays. Embracing the glitz, she donned a shimmery black shorts suit set. Her jacket featured a quasi-Peter Pan collar with double-G buttons, while her shorts featured a micro-mini hem.

Her accessories were the standout pieces, especially her heritage Jackie bag. Renamed after Jackie O., the 1961-released style has been embraced by a new cadre of style stars, especially in recent years from Taylor Swift to Dakota Johnson.

She paired a classic style with something new: the Horsebit Ballet Flats. Mimicking the silhouette of a pointe shoe, the footwear features the classic Horsebit hardware and three slinky straps, proving that balletcore is showing no signs of slowing down.

In another photo, Jenner wore other now-iconic Gucci pieces. For a vampy look, she went monochromatic with a maroon leather coat and equally scarlet accessories. She slung a GG Marmont bag over her shoulder (an it bag released in 2016) and slipped into matching Signoria slingbacks, with a demure kitten heel.

She’s Worn Them Before

Over a year before starring in the brand’s campaign, Jenner was already drawn to the same items. When she attended Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show in September 2023, she also accessorized her trench coat mini with a blood-red Jackie and the slingback Signorias.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shop Her Accessories

Take a cue from Jenner and accessorize with any (or all) of these highly coveted pieces. The Jackie and GG Marmont bags go for $3,800 and $2,450, respectively, while the ballet flats and slingbacks retail for $1,090 and $1,150.