After bidding “so long” to London, Taylor Swift is back. The Eras Tour may be coming to a close in just a few months, but its British leg just kicked off.

On Tuesday, June 11, the “Maroon” singer hit the city with a harem of A-list besties including Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, and Stella McCartney. Naturally, her star-studded girls night out made a splash online. Surrounded by a crew of style icons, the photos looked straight out of a high-fashion ad campaign.

Ofc, so did Swift’s menswear-inspired ’fit. Her cherry-colored accessories popped against her sophisticated neutrals. Swift is in squarely in her Red era — at least in terms of accessories.

Taylor’s Saucy Corseted ’Fit

On the Eras Tour, Swift wears the sparkliest, most colorful costumes night after night. Her performance outfits are typically covered in an assortment of sequins, rhinestones, or shimmery fringe. On Tuesday, however, Swift veered from her go-to rainbow hues and chose a more muted palette.

She wore a black satin corset, with a subtle floral brocade pattern. The boudoir-inspired piece has been a favorite off-duty look for Swift — her Super Bowl outfit, for example, also included an black corset.

Courtesy of Gucci/Goff Photos

Going for a streamlined effect, she paired her top with loose-fit trousers, also in black, and topped off the ensemble with an oversized pinstripe coat. The whole outfit was designed by McCartney, who joined her for dinner that night.

Her “Maroon” Accessories

Though Swift sings about the burgundy spill on her T-shirt in “Maroon,” this time, the deep red hue was found in her accessories. She carried a mini patent leather Gucci Jackie bag — a bestseller named after Jackie Kennedy Onassis — in the color.

Courtesy of Gucci/Goff Photos

She paired the look with another scarlet piece: slingback pumps. The heeled pair featured a gold chain around the strap. She matched the reds of her outfit with the pop of red on her lips — a signature color for the superstar.

Wait, Her Bag Costs How Much?!

Both of her accessories are from Gucci and, unsurprisingly, each come with eye-watering price tags. Her bag, for example, retails for $3,980, while her slingbacks go for a cool $1,150.

Is That An Easter Egg?

Swift’s jewelry was the most striking part of her outfit... and the most familiar. Back in February, Swift attended the 2024 Grammys in a white corset dress with a curious accessory: a watch repurposed as a necklace.

Courtesy of Gucci/Goff Photos

Swifties took the sparkly Lorraine Schwartz piece — with its 300 carats of black diamonds, — as an Easter egg referencing a new album. Spoiler alert: they were absolutely correct. Two months later, Swift released The Tortured Poets Department.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift wore the exact same piece for her night out in the UK and knowing her, it could mean something is brewing. Only time will tell.