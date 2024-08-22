Kendall Jenner’s style philosophy is less is more — literally. For years, she’s been ditching all sorts of garments previously considered crucial in day-to-day dressing. Think pants, tops, even intimates. And like the true trendsetter she is, her approach has influenced fashion consciousness.

It all started in November 2022. Jenner stepped out in L.A. in a sweater paired with nothing but underwear and sheer tights. The infamous no-pants look helped catalyze a panstless revolution. Since then, tons of A-listers have stripped to their underwear, including Dua Lipa, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Taylor Swift.

Nearly two years after she helped make the trend one of the biggest phenomena in recent fashion history, the 818 Tequila entrepreneur threw it back to the look that started it all in a recent campaign.

She Recreated Her OG No-Pants Look

On Monday, Aug. 19, Jenner starred in a campaign for FWRD. As the e-commerce site’s Creative Director, a position she’s held since 2021, she routinely selects her top picks per season. This fall, the reality star’s choices run the gamut, from sheer lacy pieces to her favorite “old money” trench coats. And because no promotion is more effective than Jenner modeling the pieces herself, she donned several outfits for the campaign, including one nearly identical to her OG no-pants look.

In the photo taken by Sonia Szostak, Jenner sprawled on a leather sofa chair mimicking Victoria Beckham’s iconic pose, aka one leg popping out. She wore a black cardigan with buttons down the center. The cropped piece from Wardrobe.NYC featured ‘80s-era shoulder pads for that boxy silhouette.

Courtesy of FWRD/Sonia Szostak

Her bottoms — or lack thereof — consisted of the sheerest black tights and high-waist panties. To complete her pantsless ensemble, she accessorized with some of the year’s biggest accessory trends: pointed-toe slingbacks from Saint Laurent and mixed metal earrings from Demarson.

The Original Pantsless Look

Her ‘fit was like a direct replica of her OG no-pants look. The key difference is she originally wore a Bottega Veneta knitted navy sweater over a white shirt instead of a cardigan. (Even her Saint Laurent slingbacks were the same, just in a different colorway.)

Alix Newman/Shutterstock

From Pantsless To Topless

Jenner showed off her undressing range in another photo for the campaign. This time, she only wore bottoms. She chose Beaufille’s delicate lace capri pants, a now-trending length beloved by Carrie Bradshaw, and accessorized them with gold earrings and pointed pumps.

Courtesy of FWRD/Sonia Szostak

Naturally, all the pieces in the campaign are shoppable in the edit. If you want to recreate her looks or grab an item that sticks out, you can shop the pieces below.

Déjà vu in the best way.