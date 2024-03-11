Back in January, Paris Couture Week was the buzziest topic among the fashion set — particularly, Maison Margiela’s delicate gowns, which featured faux pubic hair. Though the high-fashion designs are tremendously difficult to pull off in a non-catwalk setting, some fashion girls can wear anything. One such style star is Kendall Jenner.

While she didn’t attend Margiela’s Haute Couture show in February, Jenner sported one of the collection’s most daring looks just last night, at Vanity Fair’s 2024 Oscars after-party.

Kendall’s See-Through Ensemble

On March 10, Jenner walked the after-party red carpet in a see-through number crafted of decadent Chantilly lace and black silk chiffon. Hand-shaped lace pieces covered Jenner’s breasts, adding extra coverage to the sheer top. Her skirt, on the other hand, featured strategic ruching in the crotch area (more on that later).

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The delicate dress featured a noticeable touch of boudoir. Sheer fabric exposed her tan-colored thong and the silken half-corset around her waist — the same style worn by models in Margiela’s theatrical show.

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Wore Fashion’s Most Divisive Shoe

To further her Margiela look, Jenner wore the label’s most notorious shoe: the Tabi. While there are a few iterations of the hoof-like footwear, she chose pumps with crisscross straps in black neoprene — a Christian Louboutin design for the brand.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Margiela’s Viral Pubic Hair Collection

Jenner’s sumptuous gown debuted on Maison Margiela’s runway mere weeks ago in a collection that immediately went viral. Designs were inspired by the female form and each garment emphasized it in a different way. Some did so through exaggerated corset waists and breast-print tops, others via pubic hair-inspired details.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Though some of the looks featured more literal interpretations — like the landing strip-style (faux) hair pictured above — Jenner’s gown made a more subtle reference. Hers featured a draped panel of black fabric placed right above the pubic bone.

Courtesy of Maison Margiela

Jenner’s dress was partially modified for the occasion, with lace added at the breasts for a touch of coverage. This small detail took the revealing style from the runway to the red carpet.