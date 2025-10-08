Kendall Jenner has been topping headlines recently for her splashy runway appearances at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season. Her little white dress at the 2025 L’Oréal Paris show wowed the crowd, as well as her barely there Schiaparelli number, which showcased her curves. While other pro runway strutters tend to take the understated route when they’re not working (hence, the “model-off-duty” look), Jenner is no ordinary model, and her off-duty game is just as riveting and fashion-forward as her catwalks.

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, Jenner shared a photo dump of what she was up to in Paris. In between snaps from her hotel and her fashion show gigs, one outfit — another skirt suit, no less — caught my eye.

Kendall’s Skirt Suit

Posing in what looks like a hotel hallway, the 818 Tequila founder wore a wheat-colored skirt suit set that evoked CEO-core. Hers, however, was utterly sophisticated. It featured drapy sleeves for a hint of romance and was cinched at the waist for a slightly exaggerated silhouette. With one item, Jenner proved that when it comes to staples, the smallest design details really do matter.

She paired the blazer with a pencil skirt that hit right above the knees and nothing else on top, giving it a décolletage-forward plunge.

Ever the minimalist, she kept her accessories within the same neutral color palette and slipped into pointed-toe pumps in tan and a mini Hermès Kelly in beige.

More Looks, Right This Way

Elsewhere on her trip, on Oct. 1, she switched up her vibe and went preppy in a gray trench coat, culottes, and her go-to black loafers-and-white socks combo. She even accessorized with a babushka-style chocolate headscarf.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Proving her range, the Kardashians star changed yet again. This time, she leaned into comfy athleisure with one controversial detail: her shoes (if you can call them that). She wore a cement-colored cropped top that looked more akin to a sports bra and matching yoga pants from Alo.

Jenner also toted around one of the brand’s newest offerings — a chocolate brown suede tote bag worth $2,300. She finished off the look with black flip-flops, aka one of the most polarizing footwear options.

She can truly wear it all.