Kendall Jenner Channeled Princess Diana In Her New Ad Campaign

It’s not every day that Kendall Jenner takes inspiration from the British royal family. Usually, when the model is off-duty, she keeps things minimal but still eye-popping, wearing blazers as braless tops, stringy bikinis, and cheeky bodysuits.

For her newest campaign, she kept things casual but got preppy, unexpectedly taking notes from one of the most famous royal figures. Jenner effortlessly channeled Princess Diana in a new ad for activewear brand Adanola, rocking one of the late icon’s signature ensembles — plus a spicier fit that would fit easily into the model’s closet.

Kendall’s Princess Diana ’Fit

Jenner pulled off one of Princess Diana’s go-to looks: the oversized sweatshirt and biker shorts combo in perfectly preppy colors. She wore a navy blue quarter-zip sweater emblazoned with Adanola’s varsity-inspired burgundy logo and paired it with maroon biker shorts.

Like a true workout guru, Jenner accessorized with a black headband, white tube socks, and classic black-and-white sneakers. Princess Di would be proud.

Adanola

Kendall’s Catsuit

In another campaign image, Jenner donned a spicier workout ensemble that was truer to her aesthetic. She wore Adanola’s brown full-body unitard with a short-sleeve crewneck top and skin-tight leggings, putting a chic spin on the typical ’80s aerobics ensemble.

In true Sporty Spice fashion, Jenner paired her striking catsuit with a black baseball cap (worn backward), white tube socks, and Adidas’ signature three-stripe sneakers in a cream and maroon color scheme.

Adanola

Shop Kendall’s ’Fits

If you’ve decided that Princess Diana should inform your 2025 workout attire, you’re in luck. Jenner’s outfits are currently available to shop online as part of Adanola’s newest drop. Her biker shorts retail for $54, while the catsuit goes for $77.

Jenner’s quarter-zip sweater costs $98 and is already sold out, but it could be restocked in the near future.