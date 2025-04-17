With the no-pants style revolution now so ubiquitous in fashion and Hollywood, some might forget where it all actually began: with Kendall Jenner.

In November 2022, the supermodel was spotted on a lovely Los Angeles stroll, flower bouquet in tow, in a pantsless, undies-only look. The radical, undressed moment ignited a crusade against bottoms on red carpets, fashion weeks, and other chic spaces A-listers frequented. On Wednesday, April 17, however, the OG pantsless icon traded her go-to stretchy intimates for a different teeny favorite: hot pants.

Kendall’s Fiery Hot Pants

Last weekend, Jenner embraced her entrepreneurial side at Coachella when she supported her liquor brand, 818 Tequila, and its pop-up at the Revolve Festival. Days later, she switched hats and flexed her supermodel muscles, dropping a new campaign with Prada.

The reality TV star has been the Italian label’s muse since 2022, starring in its ads and walking its runways. Yesterday, they continued their partnership with a new campaign titled “Days of Summer.” Photographed by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, Jenner stood in a pink canoe floating on water, decked in a floral crop top with ruffled sleeves. She paired it with crimson leather booty shorts — not an item one would expect near a body of water.

Peep 2025’s Trendiest Animal Print

The pièce de résistance of her ’fit, however, was her bag. She hugged a Medium Galleria, the east-west iteration of the original boxy accessory, in a white-and-brown cow pattern.

Though the animal print du jour in the past two years has been the mighty leopard — thanks in no small part to the mob wife aesthetic — the fashion industry is witnessing a shift to the farmland staple. In their recent runways, brands like Dior, Bottega Veneta, and Gestuz sent models strutting in spotted ’fits, while celebs like Rihanna have also embraced the look.

Prada’s latest cow print campaign is a homecoming. After all, it’s the first label to send the pattern down runways in its Spring/Summer 1991 show. Though Jenner’s exact bag isn’t available to shop just yet, similar styles go for an eye-watering $5,700.

Her Exposed Bikini Look

Jenner changed into a second outfit that’s somehow even less water-friendly than the first. She wore a black hoodie unzipped nearly all the way to expose her triangle bikini top. While her top was ultra-casual, her bottoms were more office-appropriate: a knee-length, ivory pencil skirt cinched by a skinny black belt. Finally, she completed her look with chunky slingback sandals. Somehow, the entire ensemble still worked.

Prada

Long live this partnership.