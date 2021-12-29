Kendall Jenner's Tortoise Shell Mani Is Serving Major 2022 Nail Inspo

French manicures have made a major comeback (and major glow-ups) in 2021. Now, the design is so much more than a neutral base coat with white tips. Modern twists on the manicure — like fun shades, mix-n-match tips, or abstract designs — are more popular than ever, largely thanks to celebs like Beyoncé and Selena Gomez, who rocked playful takes on the classic design that had many people running to the nail salon. The latest star to turn you on to the trend? Kendall Jenner. Her tortoise shell French manicure was absolutely on point.

After celebrating the holidays in typical KarJenner fashion (Met Gala-worthy gowns, halls fully decked out), Jenner took to her Instagram stories on Monday, December 27 to show off her holiday look — including her fresh digits. The model shared a beautiful shot of her neutral nails with tortoise shell tips. In the pic, Jenner shouted out the design and artist behind it. Celebrity manicurist Lisa Kon, whose celebrity roster includes Zendaya and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, kept it simple and painted Jenner’s nail beds with a pink-ish neutral hue. The simple base let the model’s French tips take center stage. They’re reminiscent of the tortoise-inspired mani that big sis Kim Kardashian wore while vacationing in Italy earlier this year.

Kon shared more info on Jenner’s new French manicure and holiday style on her Instagram page. There, Kon revealed she used Lisa Kon shades — coffee, black, beach mood, mustard yellow, and builder gel in 07 (Jenner’s favorite) — to create Jenner’s winter tips. And later, she shared what inspired Jenner’s new French mani. “This nail design was a perfect match for her stunningly dramatic black dress from Carolina Herrera, which tapers to reveal her hourglass figure and then spread it out at her feet,” she said in her latest post’s caption.

Looks like modern French manicures are here to stay, and Jenner’s new nails prove it’s the style that keeps on giving.