Kendall Jenner has been on a roll recently with her barely there looks. Yachts, campaign shoots, red carpets — really, she’ll wear a revealing silhouette anywhere. But if one were to really dive into the supermodel’s past, they’d see this isn’t anything new for Jenner. She’s been naked dressing ever since her very first runway show 11 years ago — when she wore a sheer top on the Marc Jacobs runway.

Fast forward to today, and Jenner is still up to the same old tricks, only now she’s one of the most sought after (and highest paid) models in the world. Therefore, you can always expect to see her at high-profile and exclusive fashion events. So when the 818 founder closed Vogue World’s third ever runway show last night in Paris while wearing a lingerie-inspired naked dress — it totally checked out.

Kendall’s Bustier Naked Dress

Jenner closed out the show at Place Vendôme wearing an haute couture piece from John Paul Gaultier’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The collection, which was designed by Simone Rocha, originally debuted in January and was originally worn by model, Alex Consani for the second-to-last look of the show.

This time around, the strapless tulle gown got its well deserved grand finale moment. The powder-pink piece featured a signature John Paul Gaultier bustier top with an exaggerated paneled sculptured bottom. The transparent wide-hipped skirt was embellished with Simone Rocha crystals in the shape of small daisies — adding a whimsical and delicate touch to the otherwise seductive dress. And who better than Jenner to show off her famously long legs while wearing the sheer gown?

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images 1 / 2

Jenner wore the Gaultier gown exactly as it was intended on the runway: with white gloves, lucite low-to-the-ground slides, and her hair down. Jenner added a bright touch of color with a bold red lip, which served as a nice contrast to the nude dress.

Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

A Couture-Filled Night

Jenner wasn’t the only one rocking a John Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 look at Vogue World. Fellow model Cara Delevingne also wore one of Rocha’s corseted designs — this one paid homage to label’s iconoclast founder. Delevingne’s rendition was reminiscent of Gaultier’s infamous collaborations with Madonna in the early ’90s, including her cone bra that she wore for her Blond Ambition tour.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

Delevingne hosted the event’s livestream while wearing the blush pink runway piece. She accessorized with sheer tights, a sailor cap, and pointed ballet flats to match her extremely pointed cone bra — as one does.