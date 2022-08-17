Kendall Jenner’s been sporting sneakers quite a bit this summer. She’s shown off a myriad of different styles, including classic Nike runners, New Balance dad shoes, and sporty Adidas Sambas. But the pair she stepped out in yesterday are — in my humble opinion, anyway — the coolest sneakers of all.

The model was spotted out and about in West Hollywood on August 16, dressed in a mostly minimalist workout look featuring a plain white sports bra and high-waisted black biker shorts, courtesy of Alo Yoga. She accessorized seamlessly with rectangular sunnies and a timeless black leather shoulder bag, but Jenner’s shoes are what make this ‘fit worth talking about.

The kicks in question? Salomon’s ultra-popular Xt-4 trail-ready sneaker. The high-tech silhouette is offered in five colors including toffee, chocolate, and indigo — but the reality star opted for a more vibrant version of the quick-lacing shoe featuring a dreamy color-blocked design.

Over the last couple of years, trendsetters have been popping up in Salomon’s outdoorsy shoes left and right. Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Rihanna and Sophie Turner are just a few fans of the brand’s functional sneakers, which serve a retro 2000s aesthetic.

While Kendall stuck to sportswear, EmRata paired the brand’s Xt-6 sneakers with a sheer black Coperni dress back in May, because...why wouldn’t she?

Bella Hadid has been photographed in her Xt-4 Advanced sneakers on countless occasions, and she tends to favor the fiery red-to-orange gradient colorway.

Ever ahead of the trends, my girl Rihanna actually rocked a pair in 2019, long before the rest of the fashion world took notice of the brand.

To amp up your sneaker collection, shop Kendall’s full look, plus another cool Salomon silhouette — at a slightly lower price point — ahead.

