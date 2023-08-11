Kendall Jenner's Sunflower Yellow Nails Are An End-Of-Summer Vibe

Beloved international supermodel by day and tequila lover by night, Kendall Jenner stepped out in Las Vegas this week. The celebration at hand? Well, the buzzy Wynn resort recently expanded with a new luxe dining room by the name of Delilah, which features a cool, roaring ’20s-inspired vibe equipped with live jazz music and stunning bespoke cocktails.

For the occasion, mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini tapped Jenner’s own brand of tequila, 818, to craft drinks — including the “Kylie” cocktail, which she shared is “a gorgeous clarified cocktail of 818 Blanco Tequila, Giffard Peche de Vigne, Avua Amburana, citrus melange, and beautiful micro-flowers adorning the glass.”

No doubt inspired by the pale yellow hue of the colorful drink, Jenner was styled in an adorable, butter yellow mini dress that clung to her figure. And while her “golden hour” brunette strands were styled in understated waves, it was her vibrant yellow nails that truly popped.

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt — the manicurist best known for creating Hailey Bieber’s now-viral glazed donut nails, along with countless other buzzy tips on Sydney Sweeney, Sabrina Carpenter, and more — the duo opted for a pop of color that beautifully matched Jenner’s dress (and yummy cocktail, too).

Of the mid-tone yellow nail polish, Ganzorigt took to her Instagram stories to share that it is the “perfect summer color.”

While yellow is a sunny hue very much associated with the warm summer months, especially when appearing a bit more deep and warm (akin to a sun-drenched sunflower), the color can act as the perfect transition shade into the start of fall. And given that Jenner has taken the playful hue for a spin at summer’s end — it’s likely that autumnal yellows will continue to pop up within the fashion and beauty space in the coming months.