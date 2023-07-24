When it comes to the manicure (and pedicure) trends of the now, there are quite a few different opposing camps. In light of Margot Robbie’s Barbie, one of the biggest nail trends of summer is no doubt the obsession with all pink everything, with celebs like Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj, Emily Ratajkowski, and countless others tapping very Barbiecore hues. Another sect of salon goers and at-home painters alike are all about those minimal, “quiet luxury” vibes, with neutral “your nails but better” tips, high-shine lip gloss nails, and even naked nails defining the summer months.

As for the last notable group of manicure lovers? Say hello to the bold, “more is more” nail art wave that is taking us into the cooler fall months, with Doja Cat’s mosaic manis, Christina Aguilera’s NFSW vulva nails, Hailey Bieber’s colorful patchwork tips, and more making headlines by the day. The latest to share her take on the eye-catching vibe is none other than Sydney Sweeney.

Painted by Zola Ganzorigt — the manicurist behind the viral glazed donut nail trend who frequently works with Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, and Sabrina Carpenter — the duo opted for a buzzy aura mani with a gorgeous gothic twist.

With a sleek black base on her long, almond-shaped nails, Ganzorigt created a glowing “red nail theory” aura at the center of each tip. Finishing up the rocker chic look, she added some Y2K-esque silver star gems on each pinky nail.

To complete the look, Sweeney enlisted hair guru Glen Coco Oropeza to create some tousled waves, as well as makeup artist and brand founder Patrick Ta to create her smokey eyes and neutral lip.

While there isn’t much clarity on what exactly her sultry glam and out-of-character nails are for — it seems she may be starring in an artist’s music video that has yet to be revealed.