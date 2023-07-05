Hailey Bieber Topped Glazed French Tips With The Cheekiest Cherry Nail Art

Summer is finally in full swing, and with it, colorful, fruit-filled nail art designs are being spotted on A-list celebs, influencers, and the total manicure obsessed alike. Hello, coquettish strawberry nails, juicy watermelon tips, and yummy peach-inspired hues aplenty for the warm months to come.

And while there’s truly nothing quite as adorable as some soft girl berry designs on your nails, the beloved fruit that has been serving up all of the vibes as of late are no doubt scarlet-hued cherries — and Hailey Bieber just so happened to tap the rising trend for her adorable Fourth of July weekend mani.

When it comes to nail art, Bieber has momentarily ditched her beloved glazed donut tips in lieu of more out-there, colorful designs — like her neon yellow nails for a beachside vacation, glow in the dark vivid green tips for Coachella, and most recent patchwork, mismatched mani (that is no doubt her boldest look to date) to name a few. As for her latest look? While the beloved white French tips (with a bit of barely-there chrome) are no doubt a more minimal vibe in line with her former go-to look, she opted for the tiniest micro cherry nail art on each ring finger to match her all-red holiday ‘fit.

Though the specific manicurist behind the color-filled look has yet to be revealed just yet, Bieber often taps celeb-fave manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who famously works with Christina Aguilera, Sabrina Carpenter, and many more.

While the Rhode founder is the most recent to paint cherry details on her nails, she most definitely isn’t the first. Namely, Kourtney Kardashian Barker worked with Kim Truong to create a sweet micro cherry pattern on every single nail a few months back, and has been major summer manicure inspiration ever since.