Kendall Jenner’s "Golden Hour Brunette" Will Be Summer's Hottest Hair Color

Aside from her iconic copper hair moment which debuted on Prada’s runway in the winter of 2022, Kendall Jenner seldom strays from her natural espresso brunette hair hue and longer length. And while the Kardashians reality star, international supermodel, and 818 founder is still very much a brunette at the moment — the eldest Jenner sister has opted for some ultra-natural, melted honey highlights, cascading from around her cheekbones through her hair’s ends. The result? Her tresses looks as if it is covered in the warm aura of golden hour.

Colored by Matt Rez, a Moroccanoil Global Celebrity Colorist who has worked with the likes of Florence Pugh, Adele, and Sydney Sweeney (to name a few), the duo opted for a lived-in balayage moment that kept her darker roots completely natural. Adding a bit of that summery sun-kissed vibe, he added some honey bronde highlights that not only create an instant refresh for the warmer months, but appear as if she may have just spent too much time tanning and thus lightened her hair the old fashioned way.

As for her tousled waves and low-key glam? Cherilyn Farris created the beachy texture in her hair, while Diane Buzzetta went with peachy cheeks, a softly contoured eye, and a softly glossed lip within the same peach-toned color palette.

This summer, the hair color trends are seemingly in two separate camps: The Wednesday-inspired raven black-haired babes (which just so happen to include Kourtney Kardashian as of this month), and on the other end, the sun-kissed brunettes and blondes (which Beyoncé has officially cemented as the color of summer while on her Renaissance tour). And given that Jenner is the latest to add a bit of warm-toned sunshine to her tresses, it’s sure to be a major trend to watch.