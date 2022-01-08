Kérastase’s New Collection Means You Can Colour Your Hair Without Fear

Ever dreamed of changing your hair colour (drastically or otherwise) but been held back by the fear of the potential damage? Or gone ahead with the transformation only to regret sacrificing your healthy hair to a small window of colour? Well, either way, you’ll be thrilled to hear about Kérastase’s new collection: Chroma Absolu.

Hot on the heels of their Blond Absolu, the Chroma version is designed specifically for colour-treated hair. Using a skincare-inspired approach to build and maintain the health of each and every hair, it effectively works from the inside out.

How? By using high-tech active ingredients: centella asiatica, a medicinal herb indigenous to Central Asia, known for its soothing and antioxidant properties; amino acids, to reinforce hair from within; tartaric acid, boosting smoothness and shine; and lactic acid, known for its gentle exfoliating properties which also help achieve healthy, shiny strands.

So not only will your hair actually be healthier for using it, but it will also make colour last longer, too. Plus, it smells absolutely gorgeous with a top note of neroli, floral halo of tuberose, orange blossom, and freesia. All grounded by earthy wood and musk.

Much like Kérastase’s new launch, Charlotte Tilbury’s new foundation works hard to make your skin (not your hair, obvs) better as you use it. Packed with coconut extract, rose complex, and Hydro-Smooth – a botanical alternative to hyaluronic acid – the buildable formula leaves your skin looking glowing, while physically making it healthier, too.

As winter truly settles in, Yendy’s oil-based serum is an absolute must. As is Frances Prescott's multi-tasking Tri-Balm. And if you want to tackle blackheads, tap into Elemis’ new clay wash which is gentle enough for daily use and promises to leave skin looking clearer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.