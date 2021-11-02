As temperatures drop, so too will a slew of winter 2022 hair color trends. Overall, industry insiders predict tones that are on the toastier side will reign supreme. Their take? It’s about to be the season for “warm” hues, in part because they’re pretty — but primarily to add a pop of color to your look once the seasons start to change. “As tans fade and skin loses its color, it’s nice to replace it in the hair,” Kimberly Cannon, a hair colorist at Mark Ryan Salon, tells Bustle. “Clients have been asking to keep their hair warm because warming up the hair will help warm up the skin.”

To embrace the heat, beauty pros foresee winter’s most popular pigments to range from deep, dark reds to warm honey highlights, with “pumpkin spice” blondes set to take the stage, too — strong Mary Jane à la Spider-Man vibes, if you will. But besides a variety of freshly dyed ‘dos, experts also predict many to rock their organic tones instead — just slightly enhanced (yet still low maintenance!) versions, especially as many stylists’ clients have learned to appreciate their natural hair during the lockdown.

Whatever your preferred hair pigment, this upcoming season surely has something in store for you (and your scalp). Read on for seven of the buzziest winter hair color trends set to take the stage this season, according to top hair experts.

1. Fine Lowlights

Several stylists have noted a rise in “fine line” highlights, including Karissa Schaudt, a colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago. “This is a blend of finely woven highlights and lowlights,” she tells Bustle, pointing to a picture of Khloe Kardashian’s hair color for context. “It gives you an all-over statement blonde. Ask for babylights to ensure the pieces aren’t chunky and are instead very blended.”

According to Schaudt, this color works best on short to medium hair lengths and is a great choice for those wanting to be blonde all year round. As an added perk, she notes the juxtaposition of the two shades will help keep your hair stylish as your roots grow out, too.

2. Honey Highlights

Another up-and-coming trend is honey highlights, Schaudt says. “This is a gorgeous mix of buttery golden tones created by balayage highlights,” she explains. If you’re going for this look: “Keep the thicker lighter pieces closer to the face and closer to the root to create a more dramatic look,” she tells Bustle.

Honey hues flowing throughout your hair work to deliver a warm glow throughout the colder months, says Schaudt, and make for a chic way to add lightness to your overall color.

3. “Pumpkin Spice” Blonde

Get ready to see “pumpkin spice” hair color everywhere, predicts Marc Mena, celebrity hairstylist. “It has very warm and rich tones, but isn’t overly highlighted, either,” he tells Bustle.

Paul Labrecque, creative director and master stylist and colorist at Paul Labrecque Salon & Skincare Spa, has observed the same. “I'm noticing warmer blondes with less noticeable shade variation between the roots and the ends,” he says. “It’s OK to look sun-bleached, but that look combined with the dryness in winter just doesn't sync. So I’ve been reducing over-blonde ends and warming up dark root areas.” The end result is a pumpkin-y hue reminiscent of the season’s favorite latte flavor.

4. Deep, Dark Reds

While some will be content with their warm blonde, Labrecque sees many taking the full plunge into radiant reds. “Rich, auburn hues are at the forefront of fashion right now,” he tells Bustle.

And the fad has already taken off. Jaclyn Curti, a hair colorist at Warren Tricomi Salon, says that she and her colleagues keep getting requests for “deep, red, and copper tones” specifically. Her theory? “Skin tends to be more dry and muted due to the lack of sunlight in the winter, so maybe clients feel like they need something to brighten them up.”

5. “Ice Cube” Blonde

On the lighter end of the spectrum is “ice cube” blonde. “The icier the color, the better,” Gloria Bonilla, a colorist at Sally Hershberger Salon, says of the hair trend. “It’s the perfect time to go for a cool blonde to match the winter season.” Schaudt agrees, adding that the tone is comparable to platinum. “It’s heavily placed around the hair line and the first one-fourth or one-half inch of the part,” says Schaudt of this iteration of blonde.

If you tend to wear your hair in an updo or ponytail, Schaudt suggests giving this color a shot. “The blonde is mostly concentrated on the hairline, so it works best for someone who frequently wears their hair up,” she says.

6. Tone-On-Tone Colors

Cannon also predicts a strong resurgence in tone on tone coloring. “This is a style that features variations of the same color weaved through the hair,” she tells Bustle. Some examples of the look are a deep, rich brown with ribbons of warmer pieces throughout, she explains, or a bright golden blonde with a piece-y, buttery shade framing the face. See: J.Lo’s iconic mane.

7. Enhanced, Yet Natural

Lastly, experts predict that low-maintenance, natural hues will remain in style. “We are definitely seeing more natural looks since clients really started to embrace their natural color during the lockdown,” Curti tells Bustle. Hence the rise in slightly enhanced yet natural dye jobs. “Clients are glazing their hair,” she says. “It’s about making your natural color prettier with a little depth and lots of shine.’”

After glazing, Curti says to throw in some tone-on-tone highlights for dimension, which should always be a pop brighter in the front. And voilá — it’s your natural hair, just a little elevated.