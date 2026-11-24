Finding the perfect gift takes serious strategy. You have to hit that sweet spot between practical and unique without blowing your budget — a balancing act Kerry Washington has down to a science. Her cheat code? Keeping tabs on the trends. Literally.

According to the Animals star, the real magic lies in taking an affordable, of-the-moment staple and tailoring it to your recipient. “For example, if you look at Google’s Holiday 100 list, kitten heels are massive,” she tells Bustle. “Everybody wants them, but depending on the person you’re getting them for, is it a patent leather kitten heel or a leopard print kitten heel? There's so many ways of personalizing that gift for the person you know well.”

Spotting trends is second nature for Washington, who cemented her fashion-icon status as Scandal’s Olivia Pope. For the rest of us with 47 browser tabs open, it helps to see what other people are searching for most online. That’s where the Holiday 100 list comes into play, curating the most sought-after items in beauty, tech, style, and more for easy gifting inspo.

While the annual gift guide is great for kicking off your holiday shopping, Washington also narrowed down her personal favorites — especially when it comes to budget-friendly finds that feel splurge-worthy. Below, she shares her go-to picks along with her best advice for high-low gifting this season.

Google

You’re a queen at power dressing, so what’s your No. 1 tip for balancing investment pieces with budget-friendly gifts?

I like to mix up my fashion. My wardrobe is high-low. The pieces that are closest to my skin are the ones where quality matters. It’s most important that I’m comfortable, and then I can play around with those bigger ticket pieces, like a bag or a jacket that I use again and again.

What is the one gift category where you always splurge, and where is the budget version secretly just as good?

Splurge on anything that’s health and wellness related, like the Cécred hair oil or a lymphatic face brush. You really want those things to be quality, because that’s investing in your health and wellness. And then, you can have a little more flexibility and fun with the more kitschy gag gifts and toys.

If you invest in quality beauty tools, they’ll last you a long time.

Yes, and they save you money on treatments at the dermatologist and time on makeup because your skin looks so good you don’t need it.

Looking at Google’s list, you’ve also highlighted the Uniqlo Pointelle Cardigan. What is your styling advice for making an affordable staple like that feel more luxurious?

Layering. It’s always going to be about layering. With that cardigan, we paired it with this very cute sequined skirt. It could also be worn with a really beautiful silk camisole. You could combine it with a jacket or a blazer over it, or a really beautiful silk scarf. When you layer an item like that, it adds to the luxury of it.

Google

Another cozy staple you selected is the Pilates resistance set, and we know you’re a massive devotee. Since athleisure has completely taken over our closets, what is your top tip for taking a workout look from a morning session straight to a chic holiday brunch?

One of the things that’s easy about Pilates is you can do it barefoot or with socks, so you can wear a dress shoe to class and look fabulous on your way in and on your way out. It also really comes down to the layering again and even color-blocking. Keeping my athleisure in neutral tones that match well with different setups and add-on pieces really helps.

Are there specific layers you like to pair with your performancewear to make it look high fashion?

A blazer is always great. I noticed that those silk scarves are on the list this year, which was so funny for me. I just thought that’s perfect because you can really do so much to dress up a look with a beautiful scarf. This time of year, a blazer and boots is a no-brainer. Leggings would look one way with sneakers and a totally different way with a boot.

You picked both an LED facial mask and the Instax Mini 13 from the list, but if you absolutely had to choose one to receive, would it be the high-tech luxury item or the nostalgic one?

The red light.

What’s your go-to white elephant strategy? Are you a hilarious gag gift person, or is the low-key useful budget find more your thing?

I like a useful gift. In today’s day and age, we all have so much stuff that finding a gift they’re actually going to use is very important to me.

Finish the sentence: The best gifts are the ones that make you feel...

The best gifts are the ones that make you feel inspired.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.