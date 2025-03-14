Though Marie Kondo’s viral “spark joy” catchphrase of 2021 has since retired, it was clearly top of mind for designers during the Spring/Summer 2025 season, especially when it came to handbags. The accessories were given personality via different textures, silhouettes, materials, and unexpected details. But if one thing came through, it’s that your next purse purchase will be the exclamation point on all your looks through spring and beyond.

Rising temps always bring lively fashion, so it comes as no surprise that this year’s spring and summer bag trends are characterized by playful details. A bag dripping in paillettes? Yes, please. A bag that looks like a bouquet? Why not? A bag that does its own version of naked dressing? As it should. One of the many perks of a standout bag is that it could just as easily spice up your miniskirt ’fit as it could your loungewear.

Beyond the fun and flirty styles, there were sophisticated (yet very current) trends that fit the role of an elevated, modern go-to. Snakeskin in neutral shades, ~adult~ bags with cheeky belts, and utilitarian hobo bags in plush materials are all on the menu.

Ahead, peruse the bag trends that are heating up, of course, in conjunction with the hottest shopping options on the market right now.

Spring 2025 Bag Trends

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Getty Images, SSENSE

This niche trend has become widespread following Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 show featuring otherwise minimal totes topped off with a belt. Belt-adorned bags have become a fashion fan favorite from the grungier early aughts Osoi version to the sleek proper Prada version. Buckle up ahead of fall as this burgeoning bag trend embraced by Dua Lipa is guaranteed to be everywhere.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; JwPei, Getty Images

Blake Lively-approved floral addendums were a favored finish for emerging and heritage brands alike. Fendi and Simone Rocha snuck floral details inside translucent bags, while Alexander McQueen and Bottega Veneta used them as bag charms on tougher leather carriers. This whimsical trend offers an unexpected option for incorporating spring charm into your everyday wardrobe.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Brandon Blackwell, Getty Images

The animal print du jour is a luxe neutral snakeskin. The exotic pattern is elevated, classic, expensive — all the things Rihanna adores. Khaite is known to champion the material, so any piece of the brand’s python-embossed leather is a surefire forever item. Give your reliable brown or black handbag a day off in exchange for modern elegance in a snakeskin design.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Jimmy Choo, Getty Images

A supersized sequin is always a yes. Celebs like Simone Ashley and Sarah Jessica Parker and designers definitely agree this season. Whether this bag jazzes up a T-shirt and jeans or finishes off the perfect evening look, it’s also a yes for a multitude of occasions. Brands are embellishing their iconic silhouettes with playful paillettes from the fashion fixture Ferragamo hug pouch to the viral JW Pei mini bag.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Coach, Getty Images

In the name of commuters and hybrid workers, the carryall is returning to the bag game in a big way. Neutral hues are a hit for Bella Hadid, along with adjacent, opulent colors like olive and burgundy. Meanwhile, supple suede or buttery leather seem to be the materials of choice for girlies such as Dakota Johnson. Cool-girl tip: Layer this with a smaller, hyper trendy purse to up the style ante.

Ariela Basson/Bustle; Tory Burch, Getty Images

The barely there bag was reinvented this season with a sheer net or mesh exterior — just ask Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lawrence. On the runway, the trend was more maximal with bags stowed in bags (i.e. Chanel, Proenza Schouler, and Victoria Beckham). This confirms mini bags tucked into sheer bags are the updated version of the stacked-purse trend. Therefore, these elevated versions are the airy summer work bag your closet is missing.