Elsa Hosk has one of the most enviable wardrobes. When the model isn’t dipping into her Helsa merchandise, the RTW label she founded comprised of quiet luxury pieces, she’s wearing a breadth of designer wares. Her followers are particularly entranced by her it bags, which include Valentino’s latest Viva Superstar Tote, Chanel’s Kelly Parent Flap, and several Hermès Kelly colorways. Her recent photo dump, however, starred a different wardrobe category altogether: coats.

Elsa’s Plunging Zebra Look

Thanks to the mob wife aesthetic, the mighty leopard print has been dominating runways these past couple seasons and outfitting some of the chicest fashion icons from Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence. Hosk, however, zagged. Instead of the predator’s spots, she rocked zebra stripes.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a coat as a dress with an oversized lapel. Sticking to her signature risqué style DNA, she skipped the bra for an ultra-plunging look. The posh piece — including its belt — was completely painted in black-and-white stripes.

Hosk upped the glamour with her medley of accessories. She wore a chunky gold bangle on each arm, which contrasted perfectly with her black leather gloves. She repeated the same color combo with her oversized gilded earrings and sunglasses.

Hosk is typically a minimalist, but she went the opposite route when she went for a head-to-toe animal print look. Peep her square-toe mules also covered in the same zebra stripes.

Her Coat-Filled Wardrobe

The rest of the coats she featured in her photo dump were much more on brand for her understated quiet luxury aesthetic. One coat was a classic trench-and-scarf coat hybrid. Both styles were big hits this winter. But combined? Even better. She cinched the baggy piece with a brown belt and looped a mini wallet around it.

Further leaning into her stealth wealth vibe, she featured another of her Hermès pieces: a Birkin. This look is the epitome of quiet luxury.

In another, she wore a classic black wool coat. She complemented the outerwear with two-toned black-and-gold accessories, including tinted glasses and massive statement earrings.

Need her coat collection, stat.