No one brings a theme to life better than the Kardashian/Jenners. From their annual Christmas gatherings to their children’s birthday parties, the clan always goes hard with their events’ chosen motifs. Naturally, Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday bash also received the over-the-top treatment.

On Saturday, June 29, guests gathered at the “Khlo$ Saloon” for a Western-inspired fête filled with cacti, mechanical bulls, and a Snoop Dogg performance, among other entertainment. The best part of the affair, however, was the denim-and-diamonds dress code, which attendees like Kelly Rowland, Kimora Lee Simmons, and the celebrant’s famous family, interpreted in various ways.

That said, in a sea of bejeweled celebs, the birthday girl stood out as the sparkliest of them all.

Khloe’s Saucy Canadian Tuxedo

Style stars know that the best — nay, only — way to lean into a denim dress code is to go the maximalist, Canadian tuxedo route. Kardashian did just that with her risqué take on the controversial denim-on-denim trend.

Instead of donning a button-up-and-pants combo, she wore a strapless corset with a lace-up back. Designed by Kim Kassas Couture, the custom piece was encrusted with crystals along the neckline and down the center.

Behold: Her Cowboycore Chaps

The front of her ’fit dazzled — literally. But the back? It featured a saucy cowboycore twist. Kardashian donned a custom pair by Jean Vintage Denim crafted in the likeness of chaps (read: booty-baring). The cheeky cut-outs fully flaunted her fishnet tights and her rhinestone-encrusted garters.

Kardashian’s look seemingly nodded to Beyoncé, who nearly singlehandedly launched the shocking style. The reality star confirmed as much when she posted photos of her chaps on the ’gram to the tune of “Texas Hold ’Em.”

Instagram/khloekardashian

Honorable Mention: Her Diamonds

The only detail of her outfit decidedly un-saloon-like was her pile of diamonds. Matching her bedazzled ensemble, Kardashian stacked diamond necklaces one atop another. The Lorraine Schwartz stack totaled over 250 carats, NBD. If that number wasn’t enough, she also wore diamond-encrusted rings.

Meanwhile, the rest of her accessories were also bedazzled. She wore a cowboy hat with a bejeweled cross and clutched a baby blue Dior Saddle Bag with rhinestone-encrusted hardware.

Her 40th year is looking bright.