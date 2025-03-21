Khloé Kardashian knows how to steal the show. Literally, she dominates any scene she’s in on her family’s reality TV series. She is, after all, known for her punchy one-liners. Sartorially, too, she has a knack for wearing some fiery ’fits that can outshine any host. Case in point: her latest ensemble.

Over the weekend, Kardashian attended Hollywood agent Michael Kives’ star-studded birthday party. Among the guests were former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Katy Perry. The Good American founder, however, held her own and outshone the celebrant in a ruby red gown with an Old Hollywood twist.

Khloé’s Strapless Dress

On the regular, Kardashian typically sticks to a more casual uniform of jeans. (After all, she did cofound a brand built on denims.) For her friend’s birthday, however, she traded her relaxed dress code for something much more glamorous.

The dress itself was on the simpler side, at least silhouette-wise. She wore a strapless column dress that was fitted until the hips and draped down the floor. The accessory, however, gave it a retro glam touch. Designed by Solace London, the gown came with a matching scarf meant to be worn reverse, covering the neck and trailing the floor from the back.

It recalled Marilyn Monroe’s iconic orange gown-and-shawl pairing in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes. The most head-turning detail of her look, however, was its vibrant crimson hue.

Plus, Her Red Lips

She leaned further into the vermillion color and clutched a color-matched Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch. The only non-red pieces of her ensemble were also statement-making. Just look at the sparkle her jewelry lent. Between her massive ring, coiled Bulgari bracelet, and stud earrings that were all clad in diamonds, she positively dazzled.

Even her beauty look was on theme. Her bob was styled in a wet look with wispy bangs accenting one side. Her lips, meanwhile, were painted a rich red.

A Mother-Daughter Slay

She wasn’t the only family member who attended the event. Matriarch Kris Jenner came as well, and she wore a LBD with a sculptural hip detail. While her look was relatively more low-key (based on the color alone), she yassified her look with a crystal-encrusted minaudière.

Fashion icons, their whole kin.