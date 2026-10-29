Dressing for fall can be a bit of a guessing game. One minute, you’re braving a freezing morning commute, and the next, you’re sweating through your clothes on a sunny afternoon. While it’s easy to just settle for your go-to basics, Kylie Jenner’s ready-to-wear label is making a strong case for serving a look instead.

The brand’s latest drop, Khy After Dark, elevates the whole concept of lazy girl dressing. Mastering the vibe is all about finding the perfect statement piece to zhuzh up the “lazies” effortlessly — and these cozy fur-trimmed jackets and dramatic, floor-length coats do exactly that, doubling as two-second hacks to give your off-duty looks major fashion-girl energy.

Jenner became the blueprint for peak high-low styling when she paired Khy’s OTT faux fur coats with jeans and a tank top. Her latest street-style flex immediately inspired Bustle’s fashion team to give the pieces a test run. One editor took on the challenge of elevating camo pants with a fringe cardigan, while another doubled down on the cozy vibes with a furry hoodie and denim. The verdict? When your day-to-day look needs a little dose of glamour and a whole lot of cool, Khy’s extra outerwear is the quickest solution.

Fuzzy Feelings

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I chose this fur because it’s the ultimate throw-on-and-go piece for those days when you want to look styled with minimal effort. I paired it with camo pants and my favorite Schutz boots for that perfect mix of ease and statement dressing. It’s an easy fall uniform with just the right amount of attitude.

Pro tip: Size up if you’re chest-heavy for a more comfortable fit. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

Plush Pink

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Pretty in pink for fall and winter. This bright bubblegum hoodie, complete with a fur-trimmed hood, is one of the warmest and chicest pieces I own. It feels incredibly high-quality and pairs effortlessly with a variety of looks.

Here, I went for a more everyday vibe with denim and sneaker wedges. The plush sweater was a must-have addition to my closet as it fit my aesthetic beautifully. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Fringe Benefits

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Sometimes life’s frenzy calls for a no-brainer combo — namely, jeans, a white tank, and ballet flats — when rushing out the door in the morning. To compensate, I love grabbing an OTT coat that still makes the ‘fit look intentional. So I couldn’t resist the ivory fringe robe. (It’s like the downtown, It-girl version of Martha May Whovier.)

As a perpetually cold girlie, this bold statement topper felt surprisingly warm, even with just a tank underneath. Plus, the wool is super soft and cozy; You practically have a built-in Snuggie with the fringe collar. It’s also apparently a compliment magnet, so bonus points for that. Just be warned: If you’re petite (I’m 5’2”), this *will* be floor-length on you. I personally don’t mind. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer