Some brands have casual shoppers, others have fans — and then there’s Ganni and Lululemon, two labels that hit that elusive cult status with their distinct uniforms and ride-or-die crowds. While the Copenhagen outfitter is practically a religion for the fashion set, the activewear giant commands that exact same unmatched loyalty from the workout crowd and Pilates princesses who wouldn't dare break a sweat in anything else. So when both labels announced a limited-edition collaboration, it was a match made in athleisure heaven. They even nailed the perfect retro mood board: ‘80s dance films.

A mash-up of Lululemon’s technical know-how and Ganni’s playful, Scandi-cool energy, the 22-piece drop is officially available today, Oct. 15. The vibe is total off-duty dancer, packed with ruffle-trimmed tracksuits, frilly dresses, buttery-soft sweats, and a bold leopard-print set that feels quintessentially Ganni. There’s even coordinating footwear and delicate headbands to complete the look.

Of course, the Bustle fashion editors were extra excited to play dress-up with the launch and unleash their inner dancers and ballerinas. Can confirm: It lives up to the hype. The pieces look just as good in the studio as they do on the streets, and the capsule will likely be in heavy rotation for a long, long time. So don’t walk — run (or pirouette) to get your Flashdance aesthetic on.

Prima Ballerina Dreams

Noelia Rojas-West Noelia Rojas-West 1 / 2

Lululemon meets Ganni is my dream collaboration. I adore the ballerina aesthetic, and although I can’t dance, I love channeling that energy through fashion. The collection hits the perfect sweet spot between technical workout clothes and doll-like streetwear.

I styled the track jacket, complete with the sweetest ruffles, with a matching pair of shorts. Then I went full-blown dancer with the styling: pink tights, leg warmers, platform UGGs, and, of course, a hair accessory to finish off the look. I was fully inhabiting my true inner ballerina. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Let’s Get Physical

Alyssa Lapid Alyssa Lapid 1 / 2

I haven’t danced in a decade, but trending songs on social (Adela’s “Nicole Kidman” is my current fave earworm) are convincing me to book that dance class. Until then, I’m happy to cosplay as someone who still has moves in these pink-piped, ruffle-trimmed track pants and this buttery-soft off-the-shoulder sweatshirt. (No, really, I practically hugged it when I felt it.) I paired it with my go-to oversized sunglasses and leopard-print Ganni boots for that pop of print. — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

Gym Class Chic

Ashirah Curry Ashirah Curry 1 / 2

I love that the Ganni x Lululemon collab challenges the idea that activewear belongs exclusively in the gym. It proves technical pieces can easily be incorporated into everyday dressing while still feeling expressive and intentional. It’s the kind of drop that makes fashion fun, blurs the line between lifestyle and performance, and gives you pieces that feel just as good to style as they are to wear.

I styled this tracksuit with heels and leg warmers to transform a classic gym-inspired outfit into something cool, elevated, and fashion-forward. I love the juxtaposition of sporty and feminine elements, using the heels to dress up the look and the leg warmers to lean into that nostalgic ’80s and ’90s athletic aesthetic. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor