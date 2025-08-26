Kylie Jenner is collecting up-and-coming collaborators with the fervor of Thanos accumulating Infinity Stones. However, instead of fulfilling some evil masterplan like the Marvel villain, Jenner’s sole intent is to make designer wares more affordable. Thus far, her ready-to-wear label, Khy, has collaborated with Dilara Findikoglu, Namilia, and Poster Girl, among others — brands that she personally loves — to sold-out success.

On Aug. 25, she announced yet another exciting drop, this time with designer Grace Ling. Worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Anya Taylor-Joy, and big sis Kim Kardashian, the 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist has become synonymous with her edgy, surrealist metal designs, including breastplates, butt-shaped bags, and pierced clothing.

Jenner first teased the drop over the weekend, with a photo of her pointy chrome nails wrapped around a metal rose. Days later, she finally clued fans in on what the teaser was for via her edgiest campaign to date.

Kylie’s Pierced Bodysuit

The limited-edition collab, which drops on Aug. 28, features six designs in various colorways, including spicy items like a halter bodysuit and a teeny bandeau. Though all of the silhouettes are inherently simple, they’re elevated by one unifying design detail: they’re all punctured by a single silver metal piercing, akin to a thick claw.

In one photo, Jenner modeled a bodysuit in cement gray. As is Ling’s signature, it featured the sleek chunk of metal front and center, cinching and ruching her neckline. The stretchy piece also featured a high-cut, à la ’80s bombshell-favored swimsuits for added spice.

Khy

More Styles, Right This Way

The reality TV star modeled the rest of the collection, including a bandeau bra and maxi skirt. Though she’s worn several bandeau styles before, this featured a glint of silver hardware, cinching Jenner’s neckline into a sweetheart-esque style. Meanwhile, on the skirt, the same metal was tacked onto one side of the waistband.

The partner brands are also releasing a cropped white shirt and matching cycling shorts — both affixed with the hardware on one side of the clothes.

The collab, which drops on Khy.com, will be priced between $68 and $250. Grab yours before it sells out — based on the label’s track record, it just might.