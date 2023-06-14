Nothing — and I mean nothing — makes me want to book a summer getaway quite like a Kardashian poolside photo. There’s something about seeing any one (or combination) of the KarJenner sisters luxuriating in swimwear of their own design that just screams summer.

On Tuesday, it was Kim Kardashian who delivered inspo for sunnier days ahead. The SKIMS mogul shared a series of bikini-clad pics on Instagram with the caption, “pinky swear ?!” Kardashian is known to endorse her own brand and this ‘fit was no different, as the baby pink ensemble came from her SKIMS Swim line.

The minimalist set featured a triangle bra, one of 2023’s trending suits, and cheeky bottoms with the sides pulled up to the reality star’s waist. (Her top goes for $38 here and the bottoms for $36 here.) The triangle look wasn’t the only swimsuit trend the mogul rocked, either. In that vibrant shade of bubblegum pink, Kardashian was fully leaning into the popular Barbiecore aesthetic.

The Kardashians star kept the carefree summer vibe going with her beauty look, which was unbothered and relaxed. She left her hair down and windswept. Save for glossy lips and likely a thick layer of SPF, the SKKN founder went makeup-free. Serving inspo, indeed.

Cop her exact set, below.