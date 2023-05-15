Much like her purported romance with Bad Bunny, Kendall Jenner’s Instagram has been heating up with a stream of micro bikinis as of late.

The Kardashian/Jenner clan — and their social media — has always seemed to defy seasons, often whisking away to island getaways even before the hot summer months. And, luckily for their millions of fans, they always share their vacays and what they wear on main.

In recent weeks, it’s the 818 Tequila founder who’s been the most generous in sharing her idyllic summer escapes — and the chic and uber-revealing swimsuits she wears on them. From her barely-there G-string sets to springy floral thongs, her swim collection runs the gamut. On Saturday, Jenner posted a carousel from a recent beach trip, and, as expected, she debuted yet another ultra-slinky bikini.

The ‘knitkini’ set, custom-made by Amsterdam-based label Deparel, featured alternating green and blue frills that gave a padded, ruffle-like appearance to the pretty set. The triangle top features a brown glass bead on either strap, while the butt-baring, thong-style bottom had the same beads placed on each hip, where the strings are tied.

The cheeky set is hella spicy, to be sure, but that’s just the way Jenner likes it. In fact, just a day prior, the reality star posted another barely-there bikini ‘fit — this time a classic black triangle set styled with a red baseball cap.

Her sisters shared their approval for Jenner’s new ‘fit in the comments section, with Kylie saying, “cuuuuute” and Khloé commenting succinctly, “Damn.” Truth.