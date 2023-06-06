Having served sculpted bra looks, cut-out designs, and risqué T-shirt dresses in recent months, supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner has become well-known for her daring sense of style. Now, the tequila mogul has wowed on Instagram once again, this time wearing a cheeky one-shoulder bikini as part of her collaboration with FRWD.

Photographed by Yulia Gorbachenk, The Kardashians star showcased the high-end online retailer’s “lobster” red one-strap bikini set — known as The Attico — to her 290 million Instagram followers. Just in time for summer, Jenner’s FRWD bikini ensemble is available to purchase online and will set you back a cool $444.

Fans were quick to post their thoughts on the model’s latest IG look, with one follower declaring the red bikini set “the hottest thing they’d ever seen.” Meanwhile, another admirer simply gushed: “Amazing as always.”

Jenner was appointed FWRD’s creative director back in September 2021. During a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar in May 2022, the reality star revealed that her love of all things fashion and the opportunity to work with “some of the most brilliant people in this business” are what inspired her decision to take on the coveted role. “As FWRD’s Creative Director, I love helping curate the site’s offering with emerging designers and brands,” Jenner said at the time. “My favorite part has been being able to give input at every stage of the creative process.”

Jenner’s newest FWRD campaign snap follows a recent string of daring looks, including her see-through dress and string bikini combo, her ’90s-inspired black sheer dress, 3D flower nipple pasties, and a strappy G-string thong bikini, to name just a few.