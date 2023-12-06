Kim Kardashian Just Carried This “Ugly” Shoe As A Handbag

Kim Kardashian has quite an impressive collection of handbags. While she loves a classic Hermès Birkin 35 or a chic Dior Saddle bag (a distressed vintage version is her go-to), she also has a penchant for stepping outside the box with some more eccentric carry-alls.

Earlier this year, while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game, she styled a Balenciaga handbag complete with a built-in speaker — a collaboration with audio company, Bang & Olufsen.

A Lakers game seems to be her favorite place to sport an unconventional bag, because Kardashian just styled another out-there Balenciaga beauty and it easily has the other two beat in terms of uniqueness.

Kim’s Stiletto Clutch

On Dec. 5, Kardashian surprised her son Saint West with tickets to a Lakers game for his 8th birthday. While West wore Lebron James’ #23 jersey to sit courtside, Kardashian went a more high-fashion route. Instead of showing her team spirit, Kardashian opted for an assortment of luxe all-black separates.

For starters, she styled a strapless black top with an oversized leather jacket — a surprisingly grunge take on her signature aesthetic full of elevated basics. In lieu of pants, the SKIMS founder chose her must-have Balenciaga pantaboots with a pointed-toe silhouette.

However, the celeb-approved footwear wasn’t the only shoe included in the final ‘fit. Kardashian carried a crystal-embellished silver stiletto as her handbag. With a sleek silver zipper down where her foot would be, the purse fit only the essentials and added a little glitz to her all-black ensemble.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport

It’s Fresh Off The Runway

The quirky handbag first made headlines over the weekend at Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show held on South Windsor Boulevard in L.A.

The model paired the style with a cropped long-sleeve top and Kardashian’s same pantaboots, all while taking an incredibly important phone call.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Kardashian got her inspiration directly from the catwalk — err, sidewalk — as she was seen sitting front row alongside other fashion muses like Kendall Jenner and the label’s newest ambassador, Nicole Kidman.

A Red Carpet Conversation-Starter

Less than a day after the handbag made its controversial debut on the streets of L.A., it was already stealing the show at star-studded Hollywood events.

At the 2023 Academy Museum Gala on Dec. 3, Rachel Sennott, star of Bottoms and The Idol, walked the red carpet in a one-shoulder red mini dress which also was a part of Balenciaga’s unreleased collection. She accessorized with a patent leather version of the bag which matched the pointy pumps already on her feet.

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Keep an eye out for more stiletto-shaped handbags. They’re sure to take over once awards season rolls around early next year.