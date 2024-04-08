Kim Kardashian is the ultimate influencer, molding mainstream fashion like clay. But there’s one person who consistently influences her. That person is Beyoncé.

Like the rest of Earth’s music-listening population, Kardashian is an unabashed member of the BeyHive. Last September, she attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour with the KarJenner clan, all decked out in the diva’s high-shine dress code. (She wore a yassified bandeau bra covered in crystals, ICYMI.)

Now that Beyoncé has officially entered her country girl era, so has the SKIMS mogul. While on an idyllic getaway with her family in Turks and Caicos, Kardashian channeled Cowboy Carter in a country-coded string bikini.

Kim’s Cowgirl Bikini

Kardashian doesn’t wear bikinis, she styles them — with hats, wraps, and jewelry of all kinds. Thus far, her best beach looks have included: gold belly chains, vintage Chanel paraphernalia, and chunky sculptural jewelry, among others.

Her latest tropical accessory, however, was a new style for the SKIMS founder. Inspired by the Cowboy Carter aesthetic, Kardashian accessorized with a felt cowboy hat. She even referenced “Texas Hold ’Em” lyrics, captioning her bikini dump: “This ain’t Texas... it’s Turks.”

While her choice of beach-side accessory was unusual (for her, at least), Kardashian’s bikini was entirely on brand. She loves a classic triangle silhouette — from her brand SKIMS, specifically — and this suit fit the pattern.

However, unlike her typical minimalist choices, she went for a brown snakeskin print that fit the Western aesthetic. Like usual, she paired the top with cheeky string bottoms — no surprise there.

She added a subtle touch of glam with dual cross necklaces by Chrome Hearts. Kardashian has been a longtime fan of the designer label and its signature motif. Layering jewelry from the brand is one of her favorite styling hacks — even on the beach, apparently.

She Twinned With Khloé

Posing for what looked like an impromptu SKIMS photo shoot, Kardashian lounged beside sister Khloé, who wore a snakeskin look of her own. She, however, donned a one-piece and matching scarf, as opposed to Kim’s two-piece set.

It’s Not Her First Rodeo

Kardashian has been leaning into cowgirl fashion for a minute now. Back in February, she debuted her first Western-inspired ensemble — an all-brown ’fit that screamed “yee-haw.”

She wore a chocolate-colored cowl-neck top cut so low it almost flaunted her navel and paired it with brown flare jeans. Meanwhile, she accessorized with a top-handle bag, a furry duster coat à la “mob wife,” and, the pièce de résistance: a cowboy hat.

Call it the Beyoncé effect.