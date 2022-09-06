Who better to model one of the biggest brow trends of 2022 than Kim Kardashian? The reality TV star and entrepreneur just made a huge beauty statement on the September cover of Interview with platinum-blonde bleached brows.

The Skims founder took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 6 to show off the cover and her new look. On the cover, Kardashian’s sporting blonde brows and matching bleached blonde shoulder-length hair, which is styled in ’70s-era feathered layers (aka the beloved Farrah Fawcett look). As for her ‘fit, she’s wearing a denim jacket and matching pulled-down jeans to show off her butt in a jockstrap while she stands in front of an enlarged American flag. In her photo dump, Kardashian also revealed other photos and BTS footage of the shoot, all of which go along with the issue’s American Dream theme. With her invisible brows, she’s practically unrecognizable.

Of course, Kardashian’s not the first A-lister to rock the look: Bold brows are having a huge moment right now. From the return of ’90s thin brows to celebrities like Bella Hadid and Halsey jumping on the bleached brow trend, it seems like everyone is turning to their arches to change up their beauty look.

If you’re looking to try the invisible brow trend for yourself, know that you don’t actually have to book an appointment with your brow specialist if you don’t want to; bleached brows are actually fairly easy to achieve at home. All you have to do is clean your brows, apply the dye, and maintain color with a tinted brow gel (Kosas Air Brow Tinted or Glossier Boy Brow are some good options).

Whether you’re down with the look or not, the fact that Kim K. just rocked it is proof bleached brows aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.