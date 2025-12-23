Nobody does Christmas like the Kardashians. The ruling family of reality TV has long-since established their reign over holiday parties, too. In fact, referring to these gatherings as “parties” is an understatement. A Kardashian Christmas extravaganza is marked by A-list attendees, decor that could outdo Buckingham Palace, and outfits that pack a (festive) punch.

Already, the extended KarJenners have proven their holiday dressing prowess for the 2025 season. But their party ‘fit expertise goes way back. A decade ago, Kim Kardashian was ahead of the naked dressing trend, choosing a see-through top for her family’s holiday soirée.

Kim K’s Sheer Holiday Party Look

Pitcure this: It’s December 2015. Keeping Up With the Kardashians is in its prime. Kylie Jenner has just launched her matte lip kits, and Kim K (who was married to her then-husband Kanye West) is hosting the holiday party to end all holiday parties, only a few weeks after the birth of her second child, Saint West.

When it came to choosing her 2015 holiday party look, Kim eschewed the typical red-and-green holiday color scheme. Instead, she opted for a sleek monochromatic outfit. In photos shared to her now-archived website, kimkardashianwest.com, the SKIMS founder wore an all-black look, including a sheer long-sleeve top, high-waisted skirt, and luxe fur jacket.

1 / 4

Her guest list included names like Drake, Jennifer Lopez, and Tyler the Creator. Of course, the party was also a family affair. In photos, Kim posed with Kanye, Mary Jo Campbell (her grandmother), and North West. The mother-daughter duo twinned in matching fur coats and double braids.

More Christmas KarJenner ‘Fits

Of course, the KarJenner ladies showed up to Kim’s party in style. Khloé Kardashian went for a glam look, showing up in a silver sequined jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Kris Jenner also went the glitzy route, donning a red and gold nutcracker-inspired minidress with a keyhole cutout.

Kim Kardashian

Over on Instagram, Khloé shared another photo, posing with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who were both dressed in peak 2015 looks. Kendall wore with a white and black co-ordinating set, featuring a circle skirt and high-neck top. Kylie chose a bedazzled forest green long-sleeve minidress dress.

When it comes to holiday dressing, the Clauses have some competition from the KarJenners.