In recent months, Kim Kardashian has been recalling trends of decades past — and I’m not talking about the popular ‘90s-era ones, everyone else has been rocking. She recently reworked the popular “groutfit,” from 2015 back into her ‘fit rotation, for example. Now, she’s bringing back another cheugy look from the same year: the graphic tee.

On Friday, the SKIMS founder sat courtside to watch the Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors. The focal point of her ‘fit was an intentionally tattered white T-shirt that read: “NO JOKE. WE’RE BACK” in big yellow font with Jack Nicholson’s face on it. Paired with a pile of glitzy, diamond-encrusted chokers (another 2010s favorite), the vibe was noticeably reminiscent of the era.

To make the ‘15 staple feel more ‘23, however, the ever-chic mogul reached for some more of-the-moment trends. She tucked the shirt into high-waist pleather pants and merchandised with strappy snakeskin sandals.

Because Kardashian has incredible styling instincts, the way she wears the hipster-era graphic tee is so far from its boring, basic origins — one that infiltrated the Kardashian clan hard in 2015. But there’s only so much a person can do to elevate the slogan shirt — Kardashian or not.

Just last week, Kardashian wore another graphic tee to another Lakers game, this time bearing the words, “I LOVE NERDS,” proving that she’s fully committing to the bit. She paired it with another trend of the yore, destroyed light-wash jeans.

TBH, I’m not sure if I’m ready for slogan-bearing T-shirts to make a rebound. But if a Kardashian is wearing it, it’s only a matter of time. Brace yourselves, people.