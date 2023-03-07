If you’ve been on the internet anytime during the last month, showing skin is this fashion season’s trend du jour. Dua Lipa’s exposed thong, Florence Pugh’s see-through skirt, and Dakota Johnson’s nipple-baring ‘fit — ring any bells? (If not, you might want to check your algorithm.)

The fashion industry, creative powerhouse that it is, has found yet another unassuming body part to highlight: the belly button. And whether you’re ready for peek-a-boo navels or not, fashion week’s newest trend has arrived — there’s no denying it.

Julia Fox, style herald and trendsetter, is trailblazing the new style. She was spotted in Paris, covered fully in a see-through Courrèges gown complete with an itty-bitty belly hole just wide enough to flash her designer navel ring. This one ensemble alone sky-rocketed the trend overnight.

At the same time, street style veterans from New York to Milan were wearing iterations of the navel-baring look. Iterations have included massive solo cut-outs that hit just below the belly button, multiple slatted openings on the torso, and teeny tiny pin-pricks à la Fox.

Of course, the flesh-bearing panels are still accentuated with typical fashion-y design details that dazzle and delight (sequins, velvet, and starched collars, among others).

Designers also sent models down Fall 2023 runways in navel-focused designs. Dundas went for subtlety, with just a sliver of skin peeking, while Germanier kept it whimsical, lining the belly cut-out with a wreath of textured balls. Meanwhile, designers like LaQuan Smith and Ann Demeulemeester kept their dresses saucy, with massive cut-outs that exposed a majority of the models’ torso.

Yep, fashion is officially in its belly button era.