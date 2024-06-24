As famous sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner share many things, from collaborating with their makeup brands to coordinating outfits with the family. They even released very similar ad campaigns earlier this month — Kardashian for SKIIN by Kim, and Jenner for Khy clothing. However, it’s rare that they ever wear the same look — until now.

On June 8, Jenner stepped out in Los Angeles in an eye-popping all-white look. Just a couple of weeks later, Kardashian shared photos on Instagram of her in what looked to be the exact same dress — but make it SKIMS.

Kylie’s Sleek LWD

Going out for her close friend Stassie Karanikolaou’s birthday earlier this month, Jenner wore a strapless LWD (little white dress) that immediately gave off Kardashian vibes with its slim fit and asymmetrical neckline and hem. The $655 dress came from Italian brand Defaïence, and features a one-shoulder design and lace-up drawstrings that enhanced the ruffled effect.

As if channeling her sister wasn't enough, Jenner completed her look with a black leather jacket, a futuristic white and silver handbag, and strappy heels with geometric cutouts.

Kylie Jenner is seen on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kim’s Twin Dress

On June 23, Kardashian shared an Instagram slideshow of her in a similar strapless LWD and tagged SKIMS in her post, revealing that her look is from her shapewear brand. The mogul stepped out of her car to show off her white dress, which is made of stretchy semi-sheer fabric that doesn’t reveal too much, in true SKIMS fashion.

While it’s not the exact dress that Jenner wore, the similarities are uncanny. She also sported simple beige wedges with a transparent heel and oversized silver bangles.

Kim Kardashian’s little white dress from SKIMS. Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Shop Kylie’s White Dress

Kardashian’s short strapless gown is not available on SKIMS quite yet, but she does have some longer dress options available, as recently seen in Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan’s first SKIMS ad. However, you can buy Jenner’s exact gown, the Majolica Laced Mini Dress, online right now.