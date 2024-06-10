Kylie Jenner, who is fresh off of a Spanish family vacation, arrived back to Los Angeles just in time to celebrate the birthday of one of her best friends. The Khy founder wouldn’t miss a chance to be there for one her girlfriends — especially Stassie Karanikolaou — who she goes way back with.

Jenner posed for a mirror selfie before heading out the door to show off her skintight look for the evening. She opted for an all white monochromatic mini-dress for her fun BFF-filled night. But beyond her slinky dress, which looked incredible, was one familiar accessory that costs less than $20: her canned vodka soda from Sprinter, the company she most recently added to her founder portfolio.

If there’s one thing to know about Jenner, it’s that even while she’s about to guzzle down shots with her bestie, she’s still thinking business.

Kylie’s One Shoulder Mini Dress

This is hardly the first time that Jenner has worn something super fitted. In fact, the entrepreneur prefers her outfits to be that way. And with a sculpted body like hers it makes sense.

Jenner’s white mini dress is from the Italian brand Defaïence. It features a one shoulder asymmetric design with ruching throughout. On the left side, there’s a hanging lace-up drawstring that added to the gathered fabric effect. The dress’s hemline was also slightly asymmetric.

Jenner carried a little white handbag with silver detailing in the same hand that she held her vodka soda beverage. She’s clearly a multi-tasking queen, looking gorgeous as ever for the camera all while promoting her new company. Now that’s impressive.

The business mogul threw on an oversized black leather bomber to keep her warm until she got inside the party. For shoes, she wore dainty pastel yellow strappy sandals. She further accessorized with silver chunky jewelry which tied perfectly into the silver buckle on her purse.

Jenner left her hair loose and natural as she partied the night away. Jenner’s summer is clearly off to a great start and I can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us.

TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Kylie’s Exact White Mini-Dress

Have a BFF occasion coming up this season? Follow Jenner’s lead with her one sleek shoulder silhouette.